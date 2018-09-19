Thugs of Hindostan: Watch Fatima Sana Shaikh as a daredevil warrior, Zafira

bollywood

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have introduced the character of Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actress plays a daredevil and fierce warrior, Zafira

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan

Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan promises to present the audience a jaw-dropping, larger than life, never seen before visual extravaganza. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on the silver screen for the first time, this film is the most awaited release this year on Diwali. Today, YRF unveiled the first look of the skilled warrior Zafira played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Zafira is fiery and stunning. She is an extremely talented fighter and specialises in combat by bow and arrow. Zafira has perfect accuracy and she doesn't miss a target, ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira brings vigour and freshness to Thugs of Hindostan, the most anticipated film of the year. The film is set to treat audiences with an exciting, visually stunning cinematic experience on the big screen that promises to light up this Diwali with action, thrills and an adrenaline pumping adventure.

Aamir Khan also took to Twitter and shared Fatima Sana Shaikh's motion poster.

On Wednesday, the makers had unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's character as Khudabaksh.

Apart from this, on the anvil, there is Katrina Kaif's solo song, which is touted to be one of the most expensive numbers coming out of Bollywood. A source had earlier told mid-day, "It is titled Suraiyya Meri Jaan and comes at an interesting juncture in the film. Mounted on a grand scale, it is arguably Katrina's hottest song to date." The spokesperson from Yash Raj Films says, "The plans have not been confirmed yet."

YRF's Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and is set to release on November 8, a national holiday.

