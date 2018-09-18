Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's first look motion poster revealed!

bollywood

After releasing the logo of Thugs of Hindostan, the makers have now released the first look motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Khudabaksh from the magnum opus

Amitabh Bachchan's look from Thugs of Hindostan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After creating immense hysteria amongst the viewers about the film, Thugs of Hindostan, the makers have finally revealed the first look motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan's character from the magnum opus. With a visually delightful motion poster and the megastar dressed in a warrior's attire, his character, Khudabaksh looks quite appealing. The look makes Senior Bachchan seem drastically different.

The iconic actor plays Khudabaksh - a battle-hardened warrior. Khudabaksh is seen as a commander of this massive ship as he gets ready for a huge war in the motion poster.Thugs of Hindostan is the first Hindi film that uses the sea as the backdrop of its story with jaw-dropping action sequences and Khudabaksh seems to be the master of the seas ready to charge.

Watch the motion poster here:

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus promises to be larger than life, never seen before visual and cinematic extravaganza. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali. While the entire industry is speculating the date of the trailer launch, the makers released its logo on Monday, which is followed by Amitabh Bachchan's character revelation.

Aamir Khan had also taken to Twitter to unveil Amitabh Bachchan's look from the film.

Starting from today onwards, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan will be introducing every key character through motion posters. However, talking about the same, a source had earlier told mid-day, "The final poster will see all the four thugs together. Aamir and Adi want to make a splash on the very first day of promotions. While most films kick off their promotional plan with a teaser, the duo felt that revealing the looks of the characters would make the film a talking point among fans. It will set the stage for the trailer launch that will follow 10 days later."

On the anvil, there is Kaif's solo song, which is touted to be one of the most expensive numbers coming out of Bollywood. "It is titled Suraiyya Meri Jaan and comes at an interesting juncture in the film. Mounted on a grand scale, it is arguably Katrina's hottest song to date." The spokesperson from Yash Raj Films says, "The plans have not been confirmed yet."

YRF's action adventure is all set to release this Diwali on November 8, 2018.

