Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan to release worldwide on November 8

The logo of Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan was unveiled on Monday with its release date on November 8

YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is all set to hit the screens on November 8. The logo of the action entertainer film was unveiled on Monday.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 Philip Meadows Taylor's novel Confessions of a Thug. The action-adventure sees the four lead actors as robbers rebelling against the British Raj in 19th century India. It has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.

Thugs of Hindostan - Logo



Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali. While the entire industry is speculating the date of the trailer launch, it is learned that the makers will first introduce all the key characters of Thugs of Hindostan through spectacular motion posters from Tuesday onwards!

Thugs Of Hindostan will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie. Before this, Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat got the IMAX treatment.

