Favourites Dutee Chand, Dharun deliver gold at Indian GP-2

other-sports

Dutee ran 23.30s to win the 200m women's race, her second gold medal in the IGP series

Sprinter Dutee Chand (left) and hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy

Asian Games silver medal-winning sprinter Dutee Chand and hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy lived up to their top billing, clinching a gold each in their respective events at the ongoing Indian Grand Prix-2 athletics meet here yesterday.

Dutee ran 23.30s to win the 200m women's race, her second gold medal in the IGP series. The timing will help Dutee improve her IAAF World ranking in the 200m event. The timing also ensured that the Odisha sprinter made the qualifying cut-off for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Doha. The silver medal in this event went to Anjali Devi of Haryana with a timing of 24.15s, while Supriya Maddal of Andhra Pradesh clocked 24.48s to bag bronze.

Dharun clocked a timing of 49.94s to win the men's 400m hurdles, his second consecutive gold medal in the Indian GP series at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Dharun, 24, improved upon his previous timing of 50.07s clocked at IGP-1 held in Patiala on Saturday. Santhosh Kumar took second place with a timing of 50.77s and the bronze medal went to Ramachandran clocking 50.83s.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever