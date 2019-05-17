FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card on fci.gov.in

national

Interested aspirants can download their FCI Admit Card 2019 which are now available at the official website of FCI that is fci.gov.in

Representational picture

The Food Corporation of India on Friday has released the admit cards for its recruitment drive for the positions like junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts There are a total of 4103 posts. Interested aspirants can download their admit cards which are now available at the official website of FCI that is fci.gov.in.

The FCI Admit Card 2019 for Phase -1 Exam has been released 15 days prior to the exam date. All those who will not be able to download their admit card required to register their grievance at cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination.

How to Download FCI Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website of FCI.i.e. fci.gov.in

Click on FCI Phase-1 Admit Card 2019 for 4103 Posts

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The Food Corporation of India's vision is to ensure Food Security for citizens of the country. Its mission is efficient procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), storage and distribution of food grains, ensuring availability of food grains and sugar through appropriate policy instrument; including maintenance of buffer stocks of food grains and making food grains accessible at reasonable prices, especially to the weak errand vulnerable sections of the society under PDS.

