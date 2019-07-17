Fed up of harassment by husband, woman poisons kids, herself

national

Fed up of the alleged harassment of her husband, a woman poisoned her two sons, aged 10 and eight, and consumed it herself, a police official stated on Wednesday. The woman, a teacher by profession and her younger son died while the elder one survived, the official said. The 10-year-old son vomited soon after being given fruit drink mixed with the poison and informed the landlord about the matter. The landlord got the three admitted to a hospital.

The woman died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment and her younger son died early on Wednesday, the official said. The elder son was discharged from the hospital, said the officer. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's husband, who was an alcoholic, was allegedly harassing her for the past few days after which she also filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case. Following the suicide, another case under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) was booked against her husband, the police official added.

In another incident, in a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

