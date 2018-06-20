Roger Federer opens ATP Halle campaign with win

The Swiss got off to an early break in the opening set against the 72nd-ranked Bedene, who briefly played for Britain. The top seed swept up the set and finished off the win after breaking for 5-4 in the second set

Roger Federer

Roger Federer began his last week of pre-Wimbledon competition with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Slovene Aljaz Bedene yesterday to reach the second round of the ATP Halle grass event. The World No. 1 needs to lift a record 10th title here on Sunday in order to remain at the summit of the rankings and assure himself the top seeding at Wimbledon starting a week from Monday.



Federer's straightforward victory in 71 minutes marked his 17th straight on the grass dating to June, 2017, when he lost in Stuttgart to Tommy Haas. The Halle defending champion, who has a laneway leading to the stadium named in his honour, has won exactly half of his 18 grass trophies at the wooded north German venue.



The Swiss got off to an early break in the opening set against the 72nd-ranked Bedene, who briefly played for Britain. The top seed swept up the set and finished off the win after breaking for 5-4 in the second set. The Swiss delivered a one-two finishing punch of backhand down the line and forehand winner to advance with ease.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever