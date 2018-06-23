FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil President Michel Temer congratulates team on first victory

It was the team's first victory in the tournament. In the first group match, Brazil tied with Switzerland 1-1

Brazil's President Michel Temer congratulated the national football team for their victory against Costa Rica in the second group match in Russia World Cup. Brazil won by 2-0 in a dramatic match on Friday which was only decided in the final minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the team's first victory in the tournament. In the first group match, Brazil tied with Switzerland 1-1. Brazil will face Serbia on Wednesday. Temer praised the stamina and determination of the players on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the team for their stamina and determination! Forward to the sixth championship," he said. The official account of the Brazilian government on Twitter also published a message calling for all Brazilians to cheer for the team. Since the defeat by 1-7 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, considered a global embarrassment, the team has not gained back the support of a significant share of fans. There were huge gatherings of fans to watch the game earlier on Friday.

