FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal fly to Russia for World Cup

Upon arrival in Moscow, the team is to head to their base camp near the capital in the small locality of Kratovo and begin their final preparations before the start of the tournament, held from June 14 until July 15

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Portugal's football squad, led by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, flew on Saturday from Lisbon Airport to Russia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese squad was sent off by fans and members of the press, including a young boy who surprised Ronaldo by running toward him with open arms just as he was about to enter the airport terminal, reports Efe.

Upon arrival in Moscow, the team is to head to their base camp near the capital in the small locality of Kratovo and begin their final preparations before the start of the tournament, held from June 14 until July 15. Portugal are in Group B of the 2018 World Cup, along with Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever