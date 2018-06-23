FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured Nicolas Otamendi, Mercado, Biglia miss Argentina group training

Biglia, who was a substitute against Croatia, was suffering from knee discomfort in Friday training, according to Argentina's medical staff

Nicolas Otamendi/AFP

Argentina defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Mercado and midfielder Lucas Biglia were absent from their national team's group training on Saturday due to injuries and did recovery work in the fitness centre. Otamendi and Mercado, who started in Thursday's 0-3 defeat to Croatia, suffered blows to their right ankle, reports Efe.

Biglia, who was a substitute against Croatia, was suffering from knee discomfort in Friday training, according to Argentina's medical staff. The three players worked out in the gym, as coach Jorge Sampaoli began preparations for Tuesday's game against Nigeria.

After suffering a 1-1 draw and 0-3 defeat against Iceland and Croatia respectively, Argentina, which is at the bottom of Group D with a single point, needs to win to qualify for the next round of last 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

