FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korean captain Ki Sung-Yueng out of Germany match due to injury

Ki Sung-Yueng/AFP

South Korea captain Ki Sung-Yueng is set to miss his national team's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup final Group F game against Germany due to a muscle injury, the Korea Football Association said on Monday. The Swansea City midfielder sustained a left calf injury during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Mexico at Rostov Arena, reports Efe.

Although the Taegeuk Warriors lost their first two matches to Sweden and Mexico, they still have the chance to qualify for the tournament's last-16 if they beat Germany and Mexico wins over Sweden. Mexico leads Group F with six points while Germany and Sweden are tied in second place with three points each.

