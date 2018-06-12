FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain's Rodrigo Moreno praises Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of clash

Rodrigo, 27, acknowledged the significance of playing against Ronaldo in the group stage of this year's tournament, set to take place Friday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi

Spain's Rodrigo Moreno, best known as Rodrigo, on Monday praised Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash in the first match of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rodrigo, 27, acknowledged the significance of playing against Ronaldo in the group stage of this year's tournament, set to take place Friday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, reports Efe. "Cristiano Ronaldo (is) one of the best current players, and perhaps in history, but just one player can't do it all," Rodrigo said at a press conference.

"It is a very important game due to the opponent and because it is the first game, it is always best to start on the right foot, but it doesn't settle anything," he added. "They are a solid team, as they showed by winning the last European Championship," he pointed out. Rodrigo is also set to take on his fellow Valencia teammate Goncalo Guedes. "I still haven't spoken with him, I wish him the best of luck except for in this first game," he joked. Spain is to play in Group B against Portugal, Iran (June 20) and Morocco (June 25).

