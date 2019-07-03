Fight breaks out in Yerwada Central Prison; one injured

crime

The injured person identified as UTP Tushar Hambire is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon General hospital. He has sustained injuries on his head and neck.

Representational Pic

In order to gain supreme leadership in Yerawada Central Prison, a fight broke out between two under-trail prisoner groups inside the prison in which one person, who was a member of the right-wing outfit, was injured.

Post the incident, additional security was assigned inside as well as outside the prison premises.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 7 am inside circle one and eight at Yerwada Central Prison. The incident came to light after a jail officer identified as Maruti Patil (50) lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police station against under trial prisoners Shahrukh alias Rashid Shaikh, Aman Ansari and Salim Shaikh. All are booked under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code comprising of assault with a common intention.

The injured UTP Tushar Hambire is charged with the murder of software techie Mohsin Shaikh which took place during the riots between the two communities. The booked UTP was also involved in another murder case.



Prison superintendent UT Pawar said, "The incident took place on Tuesday around 7 am in the morning. The incident took place during the wee hours near circle number one located near the common toilet premises. Hambire was attacked with stones and a nail."

Senior inspector Rajendra Kadam of Terawada Police station said, "We are probing the case and also scrutinizing the CCTV camera to get additional details on the incident. Both the accused are charged in different murder cases and it seems both were part of pressure groups in prison due to which they had become each other's enemies."

