Film making is not easy says, Dr. Jogender Singh

A sensational romantic drama P se Pyaar F se Farraar has already created the right buzz before hitting the theatres. Now a day's film making is not that easy. The shooting journey of the film had to go through many barriers.

Filming is not just writing but from the direction, production, acting everything has to be considered. Producer Dr. Jogender Singh expressing his feeling about difficulties he had to face during film making says, "For a new producer it's very difficult as there are so many requirements and expectations to meet. Sometimes actor says get the studio and sometimes studio demands for the particular actors. To manage all the things and to set up everything it took a long time but by god grace we managed to get all the good cast for the film. Even I promised them they won't face any difficulties during the process and we had managed to fulfil that."

"For me nobody is a hero or lead in this film, they all are an actor. I am thankful to all the cast and crew they have really worked hard and did a wonderful job," he adds.

Talking about the film Producer Dr. Jogender says, "I am sure the audience will definitely like this movie. As it's not just the film but a voice against all the evil subject prevailing in our society"

These days film making has been a daunting task, choosing location as per the scripts demand makes it tougher. To show the real mirror of the society the makers of the film decided to shot the film in many places such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to make the film more realistic. Also, most of the scene has been shot in Mathura as the film is based on the real story of the city.

The objective of the film is to draw the attention of the people against Casteism that it's a major issue everyone is facing these days. By this film, makers are trying to spread the message of this evil subject so that it can be vanished from society.

The film also features renowned actor Jimmy Shergill, New face Bhavesh Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain in important characters.

The story of the film is based on true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate.

The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, directed by Manoj Tiwari and Produced under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and the movie is nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. The movie will hit the theatres screen this week on October 18, 2019.

