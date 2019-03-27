Film on first-ever World Cup for the physically challenged announced

bollywood

Ahead of the first cricket tourney for the physically challenged, Jazba - a movie on Indian team in the works

Cricketer Gurudas Raut

It was only a month ago that BCCI's governing body Committee of Administrators (CoA) approved the participation of Indian cricketers in the first-ever World Cup for the physically challenged to be held in England. Close on the heels of the announcement, debutant director Vikas Kapoor has conceptualised a film on the specially-abled sportspersons.

Jazba is slated to go on floors in April.



Vikas Kapoor

"The film will showcase the hardships the players went through during their childhood, and will follow their journey up to the World Cup later this year," says Kapoor, adding that he will rope in real-life players for the drama.

"There is a right arm bowler in the team whose left hand doesn't function, so he uses a five-foot stick for support. It would be difficult to find actors who could pull this off. So, I decided on casting the players themselves."

