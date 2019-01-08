Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer, will undergo surgery

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shared an Instagram post in which he revealed that father Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with an early stage of cancer

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. Picture courtesy/Hrithik's Instagram account.

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer, Hrithik Roshan revealed on Tuesday. The senior Roshan will undergo surgery on Tuesday. Hrithik shared an Instagram post in which he is seen standing alongside with his father in a gym.

"Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him," Hrithik captioned the picture in which the father-son duo have struck the same pose.

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister. She fought cervical cancer and survived it. Apart from his acting career, Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the superhero Krrish film series.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS