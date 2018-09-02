Sunaina Roshan's blog 'My Brother Duggu' dedicated to Hrithik Roshan is a must read!

bollywood

Sunaina Roshan is known to have fought her lifeÃ¢ÂÂs battle quite fiercely. It was then when the brave heart realized the importance of family in her life.

Hrithik Roshan with his sister Sunaina Roshan

Sunaina Roshan has dedicated her new blog post to her brother Hrithik Roshan. Sunaina feels that for the world Hrithik may be one of the most desirable and sexiest man but, for her he is a beloved brother, a loving son and an amazing father.

Sunaina emphasizes despite of all his success Hrithik is a humble and down to earth, sensitive emotional person and she feels proud of him and his achievements. In her latest blog post 'My Brother Duggu', Sunaina shared some interesting details about brother Hrithik Roshan and their childhood together. She wrote, "To the world he may be one of the most desirable and sexiest man but, for me he is my beloved brother, a loving son and an amazing father. He is a man with the heart of gold and the people who have closely worked with him, would vouch for it. In spite of all his success he is incredibly humble and down to earth, sensitive emotional person and I am very proud of him and his achievements. Duggu, you are a gift to my heart, a friend to my spirit and a golden thread to the meaning of my life. I loved you yesterday and I love you still, I always have and forever will. Sunaina started writing earlier this year after she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection and was confined to bed rest."

Sunaina Roshan is known to have fought her life’s battle quite fiercely. It was then when the brave heart realized the importance of family in her life. Sunaina now believes that it is only your core family that actually stands by you. She has gone through the pain of a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. And through it all, she's come out strong and smiling, with a willingness to share her experiences through inspirational blogs that she's penned down.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 won't clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates