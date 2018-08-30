Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 won't clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika?

bollywood

Super 30 release may be advanced to avoid clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi

With three ambitious films - Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India and Super 30 - locking horns over the Republic Day weekend, we hear Hrithik Roshan is considering bowing out of the race. Trade sources indicate that the movie, loosely based on math whiz Anand Kumar, is now set to hit screens on January 18. A source close to the development reveals, "Since the makers are keen on a solo release, they have decided to advance the release by a week."

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that the decision will work in Roshan's favour. "A three-way clash is not feasible as the films eat into each other's profits. Hrtihik's last release Kaabil (2017) would have done much better had it not clashed with Raees. Also, since Super 30 is a biopic, it will take a while for the film to penetrate the single-screen markets."

Mehra also hints that there could be a reshuffling of release dates, if the Bal Thackeray biopic eyes a Republic Day outing. "Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary falls on January 23, and the makers plan to coincide the film's release with it. I don't think any other film will take on the biopic as the Bombay and C.P. Berar circuit will be dominated by it."

Also Read: Disha Patani: Hrithik one of the most dignified people I have met

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates