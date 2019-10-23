Final boarding call for Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Gunjan Saxena biopic
mid-day brings you details of the last day of Gunjan Saxena biopic shoot as Janhvi Kapoor-Angad Bedi wrap up the film with an emotional scene
In a forlorn pocket of Dahisar, an open field has been converted into a movie set. With its picturesque view of lush green cover and mountains in the background, one can easily mistake it for the setting of an Imtiaz Ali scene. But the film in question is Janhvi Kapoor's ambitious project, Gunjan Saxena — The Kargil Girl. The Karan Johar-backed film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, is on its last day of shoot. A quick scan reveals over 10 security guards manning the set. One of the spot boys, while serving tea, warns us, "After the first look of the film was leaked, security on the set has been heightened." His experienced eyes are well-aware that we aren't one of them.
Nonetheless, we move ahead to the spot where the scene is being filmed. Debutant director Sharan Sharma is seen animatedly explaining the scene to Kapoor and Bedi, who play siblings in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena — the first female Indian pilot who flew into combat zone during the Kargil War and was tasked with casualty evacuation, as well as tracking the position of the Pakistan troops.
Janhvi Kapoor
The scene is a bittersweet moment in the film where Gunjan and brother Anshuman meet at an army base camp. As soon as Sharma hollers action, a wave of silence falls over. There's an effortless chemistry between the two actors as they breathe life into the crucial scene. Kapoor's innate naïveté adds to the vulnerability of her character, as Bedi's Anshuman is seen inspiring her before she sets out on her mission. One of the crew members tells us, "Angad and Janhvi's bonding, on and off camera, has elevated the scenes. They hit it off from the first schedule itself."
Once the scene is wrapped up after several takes, there's a round of applause and the team comes together for a round of cake-cutting to celebrate the completion of the shoot. Amidst the exhilarating atmosphere on set, we spot a few suspicious glances coming our way and decide it's time to slip out inconspicuously. Damn, we really wanted that cake!
Janhvi Kapoor, the 22-year-old daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, is nothing but a breath of fresh air for the cine-goers. Born into a film family, miss Kapoor speaks like her late mother and thinks like her father, but she infuses it all with an energy that only belongs to her. (All photos courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account @janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, a remake of Marathi film Sairat. She starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.
Very few know that Janhvi, just like her half-brother Arjun Kapoor, wasn't fond of studies. Janhvi had no plans of going to college after school as she didn't, or let's just say still doesn't, believe in institutional studies. She took up an acting course at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles.
After she came back, Janhvi worked on her Hindi diction and dancing skills. Recalling her childhood days, Janhvi said, "I remember skipping school and watching five movies in a day; my parents thought I was insane. I learned more on the set than in school because films help you learn through experience."
Sridevi's reaction when Janhvi broke the news of becoming an actor at home was just epic. She exclaimed "Aiyo!". And as they say 'Moms know best', Sridevi felt that her daughter shouldn't pick acting as a trial and error method. She told Janhvi, "If you want to do this, you need to give it everything and nothing else should matter".
Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor
Co-incidently, Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh) also made her Bollywood debut. Well, comparisons were bound to happen. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi told mid-day, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time."
Sridevi even shared how her intentions were misunderstood when her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor accompanied her to film events. "Earlier, I would take them to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they (people) thought I was promoting Janhvi," Sridevi had said once.
Sridevi had told mid-day that she wanted Janhvi to chart her own trajectory in the industry but as a mother, she "can't help but give her tips about everything - from how to dress to what she eats".
Hoping to follow in her mother's footsteps since childhood, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that her bedtime stories, too, would revolve around films — she happily swapped fairy tales for stories about Sridevi's "whacked-out experiences" in the industry.
Janhvi Kapoor with her dad Boney Kapoor
Sridevi's advice to her is what Janhvi will strive to follow. "Mum always told me, it's not about the kind of role or movie you do; you need to make an impression — that's an actor's job. She never encouraged emotions like jealousy or frustration. We're capable of being happy for others."
Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor
While the newbie was a bundle of nerves on the first day on set, she said the makers ensured she was comfortable. "The first day was fun. Shashank (Khaitan) had established a safe haven for us and we were already feeling like a family. But I was nervous. I didn't sleep the night before we started rolling. We kicked off with Yaad Lagla [the song adapted from the original film Sairat]," she said.
Janhvi Kapoor
You would be amazed to know how Janhvi Kapoor’s "auditions" for the film were. Karan Johar had visited Sridevi's home, when the actress was having a conversation with the filmmaker about Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Janhvi Kapoor with the bride at the wedding
While leaving, KJo asked Janhvi to drop by his office for a meeting. They met and rehearsed a few scenes together. Every week, he would print out a scene from his movies and give it to Janhvi. She would learn it, do the scene with him and then he would give his inputs.
Janhvi started sleep talking the lines from Karan's movies, Khushi had revealed. Said Janhvi, "I think it was Kajol mam's lines from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. These sessions were like my auditions. He was trying to gauge my acting capabilities."
Janhvi Kapoor
Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar had told, "She's a pro, handling herself with a maturity that belies her age. It's both, heartbreaking and endearing that she talks about her mother constantly. Kapoor is not what you expect. And this is just the beginning of her story."
Janhvi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor on his birthday
Before her debut, while stepping into films, Janhvi Kapoor said she is only going to work towards making her mother proud. "Every morning, all that I would do was (wake up) with the hope that one day you'd be as proud of me as I was of you. But I promise I'll wake up every day with the same thought. Because you're here and I can feel you."
Janhvi Kapoor truly proved that she belongs to a filmi family, who follow the principle of 'The show must go on'.
"Children have their own mind. When it comes to her work, I don't want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path," Sridevi told mid-day in an old interview
In an industry that is quick to pit actors against each other, parallels were already being drawn between Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara. But both the newbies chose to remain unaffected.
While speaking about Janhvi and her Bollywood debut, Sridevi had said, "I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother." But as fate would have it, Sridevi was not by Janhvi's side when Dhadak hit theatres.
"Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me," Sridevi said talking about Janhvi and Khushi accompanying her to events.
While speaking about Janvi's debut, Sridevi had told mid-day, "The excitement overrules the nervousness."
Janhvi with sister Khushi Kapoor
Here's a look at some candid pictures of Janhvi Kapoor before she became a star!
Janhvi Kapoor dancing with a friend at an event
Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor in a photo from their family vacation
The many moods of Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor with her friend from a party
Janhvi Kapoor and her friend in shimmery outfits
Janhvi Kapoor shared this childhood picture on sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday
Janhvi Kapoor with friends Akshat Rajan and Ansh
On the work front, currently, the actor is in Lucknow shooting for Dharma Productions' next on the real-life hero Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra for her bravery. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the character of Anuj Saxena, Gunjan's father, in the film.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Janhvi Kapoor!
Janhvi Kapoor, one of the two daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, turns a year older today.
