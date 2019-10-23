Final boarding call for Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Gunjan Saxena biopic

In a forlorn pocket of Dahisar, an open field has been converted into a movie set. With its picturesque view of lush green cover and mountains in the background, one can easily mistake it for the setting of an Imtiaz Ali scene. But the film in question is Janhvi Kapoor's ambitious project, Gunjan Saxena — The Kargil Girl. The Karan Johar-backed film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, is on its last day of shoot. A quick scan reveals over 10 security guards manning the set. One of the spot boys, while serving tea, warns us, "After the first look of the film was leaked, security on the set has been heightened." His experienced eyes are well-aware that we aren't one of them.

Nonetheless, we move ahead to the spot where the scene is being filmed. Debutant director Sharan Sharma is seen animatedly explaining the scene to Kapoor and Bedi, who play siblings in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena — the first female Indian pilot who flew into combat zone during the Kargil War and was tasked with casualty evacuation, as well as tracking the position of the Pakistan troops.

Janhvi Kapoor



The scene is a bittersweet moment in the film where Gunjan and brother Anshuman meet at an army base camp. As soon as Sharma hollers action, a wave of silence falls over. There's an effortless chemistry between the two actors as they breathe life into the crucial scene. Kapoor's innate naïveté adds to the vulnerability of her character, as Bedi's Anshuman is seen inspiring her before she sets out on her mission. One of the crew members tells us, "Angad and Janhvi's bonding, on and off camera, has elevated the scenes. They hit it off from the first schedule itself."

Once the scene is wrapped up after several takes, there's a round of applause and the team comes together for a round of cake-cutting to celebrate the completion of the shoot. Amidst the exhilarating atmosphere on set, we spot a few suspicious glances coming our way and decide it's time to slip out inconspicuously. Damn, we really wanted that cake!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates