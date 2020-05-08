Final goodbye at the theatres for Rishi Kapoor says Sharmaji Namkeen's co-producer Honey Trehan

The genius of Rishi Kapoor came alive every time the camera rolled. It is only apt then that his countless fans witness him, one last time, as the larger-than-life hero whose rightful place was on the big screen. Honey Trehan, co-producer of the late actor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen, believes he owes the audience the final chance to say goodbye to him.

"We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh [Sidhwani, producer] and Farhan [Akhtar, producer] for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally," he says.

The slice-of-life film, which also features Juhi Chawla and revolves around a sexagenarian who discovers the joy of life after retirement, had gone on floors last December. While the unit was to shoot the final Mumbai stint in March, their plans went awry due to the lockdown. "We shot a major portion of the film in Delhi during January. Only a four-day schedule was pending."

As the central character, the veteran was to shoot some crucial scenes in the final leg. However, with Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30 following a two-year battle with leukemia, director Hitesh Bhatia and the unit have the task of completing the project minus the leading man. "We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward," says Trehan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news