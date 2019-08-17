Finally, Dr HD Kanga League gets under way after monsoons

cricket

Dadar Union SC's Hardik Tamore during his unbeaten 47 against Young Comrade CC on Thursday. Pic /Prakash Parsekar

After two weeks of rain, there was some action finally in the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League on Thursday. Though there was no play possible at most venues across the city due to wet conditions, there were some exceptions.

Only one match from the first four divisions, a Division D encounter between Amar Cricket Club and Matunga Gymkhana, produced a result. Matunga Gym 81-7 declared lost to Amar CC 115-2 on first innings.

In Division B, Dadar Union Sporting Club's Hardik Tamore, who is set to lead Mumbai U-23 in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy, got in the groove by top-scoring with an unbeaten 47 against Young Comrade CC. Put into bat, Dadar Union scored 58-2 in 13.2 overs. The innings was interrupted by rain thrice. However, frequent breaks had no effect on Tamore's rhythm as he slammed five fours and two sixes during his knock.

In Division A, Sachin Wagh of PJ Hindu Gymkhana top-scored with 39 runs as his team posted 105-5 declared against Karnatak Sporting Association. In another match, former Mumbai left-arm spinner Vishal Dabholkar, representing Payyade Sports Club, was the top performer with the ball, claiming 3-5 against Sind Sporting Club (19-5). Both matches, however, ended in a draw.

In Division C, former Mumbai pacer Moondeep Mangela claimed 5-21 as the John Bright CC bowler helped bowl out Pandurangwadi CC for 68 at Oval Maidan. John Bright, in reply, managed 11-1. In another clash of the same division, Young Maharashtra CC captain Harshal Jadhav scored an unbeaten 51 as his team posted 108-6 declared against Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association at Shivaji Park. In reply, Palghar Dahanu team scored 38-3.

