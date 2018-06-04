Finance Minister Arun Jaitley back home after sucessful kidney transplant

Listed as "minister without portfolio" in the Prime Minister's official website, Jaitley is expected to resume work in the Finance Ministry after he fully recovers



Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley returned home on Monday after being discharged from the AIIMS where he underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery last month.

"Delighted to be back at home. My gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues, and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery," he said in a tweet.

Listed as "minister without portfolio" in the Prime Minister's official website, Jaitley is expected to resume work in the Finance Ministry after he fully recovers.

In the meanwhile, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.

Suffering from kidney related problems for quite some time, Jaitley stopped coming to the Finance Ministry at the beginning of April. He underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS on May 14.

The 65-year-old minister was supposed to undergo the transplant in April and was even admitted to the premier hospital, but could not undergo the surgery then as the donor's organ "did not match".

