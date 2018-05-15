Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to be Finance Minister till Arun Jaitley recovers

Jaitley will take over the charge after he recovers



Piyush Goyal

As Union Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a renal transplant surgery at Delhi hospital, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be temporarily taking up the additional charge of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Jaitley will take over the charge after he recovers.

An official release from the Press Secretary to the President informed of the same, among other change in portfolios within the Union Cabinet.

On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also directed for Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which is presently held by Smriti Irani.

S.S. Ahluwalia, Minister of State will be relieved of the charge of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and assigned the portfolio of Ministry of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Lastly, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam will be relieved of the charge of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

with inputs from PTI

