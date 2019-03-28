Find someone who looks at you the way Ranbir Kapoor looks at Alia Bhatt

bollywood

Yesterday, director Ayan Mukerji shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the Tel Aviv schedule of Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who recently made his debut in the world of Instagram, has been sharing a lot of pictures from his Brahmastra journey. Yesterday, he shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the Tel Aviv schedule of Brahmastra. Mukerji wrote, "It marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other (sic)."

It was also the time rumours about their affair began. In the picture, which features Ranbir in the background and Alia in the foreground, the duo seems to be brooding over something.

"Tel Aviv, Israel. Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things. We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other. Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world. Something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually #brahmastra," Ayan wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker has been using his Instagram account to share insights into the making of 'Brahmastra.' Earlier this month, Ayan in an Instagram post revealed that Ranbir was his first call after he came up with the idea of the science-fiction.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The film is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji shares unseen still of Alia Bhatt, praises her beauty in Kalank

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI