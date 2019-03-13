Ayan Mukerji shares unseen still of Alia Bhatt, praises her beauty in Kalank

bollywood

After sharing Ranbir Kapoor's 'magic' stills from Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji has shared Alia Bhatt's unseen still from the fantasy-fiction, Kalank. Not just this, he also praised her beauty in the recently released Kalank's teaser

Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ayan_mukerji

Ayan Mukerji, who always maintains a low key profile, forayed into the world of Instagram a week ago. The filmmaker has been busy promoting his fantasy-fiction, Brahmastra. His first post was an animated caricature of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hugging each other amid a galaxy of stars. Ayan Mukerji's latest post is about his Brahmastra's female lead, Alia Bhatt.

Ayan Mukerji shared an unseen still of Alia Bhatt from the movie, where Alia Bhatt and Ayan are involved in a deep conversation, wherein the latter seemingly is explaining a shot to her. Describing Alia as a director and an actress and describing her beauty in the recently released Kalank's teaser, he wrote, "Alia. Sunshine and Starlight! Fire, but also Wind and always Water... I met Alia when she was 18 and almost instantly she bombed her way into my life and my movies and my soul. Today, she's not so little anymore and bombing us with too much beauty in Kalank's beautiful trailer which dropped earlier... More on my journey (flying to the stars) with Alia over the next few [sic]"

Prior to this post, he had also shared a post of Ranbir Kapoor's character, Shiva, from Brahmastra playing with lights. He captioned the post as, "magic. #brahmastra #agni #shivadiaries [sic]"

View this post on Instagram magic. #brahmastra #agni #shivadiaries A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) onMar 11, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Ayan also explained how his earlier film titled Dragon metamorphosed into Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor was to be the long-haired Rumi in Dragon. "But there was new inspiration, newer thoughts. We gave Ranbir a haircut and Rumi became Shiva (sic)," wrote the filmmaker on Instagram.

Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy, which has been created by Ayan Mukerji. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

