Fingers pointed at women will be chopped off, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that if anyone dares to point fingers at women, their fingers will be chopped off.

Khattar further said that people accused of rape and molestation in Haryana will not be allowed to avail benefits from state schemes.

Hamare yaha ek bhi behen beti ki taraf agar koi ungli uthayega to uski ungli kaat di jaayegi, aisa hum prabhand karenge (If anyone dares to point fingers at our women their fingers will be chopped off. We will make arrangements regarding this), Khattar said during the launch of Ek aur Sudhar project here.

After receiving criticism over his statement, Khattar later clarified stating that he didn’t mean for any barbarian rule towards anyone.

Dekhiye kehne ki bhav ye hai ki sirf dandit karenge. Aisa koi barbarian rule hamara nahi hai(The intention of the statement was not a barbarian rule but to punish the accused/culprits), Khattar told media here.

Khattar on Thursday said that if the accused is acquitted of all charges then that person can avail the benefits.

The Chief Minister also said that if a rape victim wants to hire a lawyer of her choice except for the one provided by the state government, she would be provided financial assistance of Rs 22,000.

Khattar also said that he will announce a comprehensive scheme for the safety and security of women either on Independence Day (August 15) or Raksha Bandhan (August 26).

