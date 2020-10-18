Mumbai: FIR against Kangana, Rangoli for spreading communal hatred

The Bandra Magistrate Court has given orders to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut has been accused of inciting religious sentiments, dividing artistes on religious grounds, and promoting social malice. Petitioner Munnawarali Sayyed has demanded a probe against the actor, citing a tweet in the past.

Ranaut's sister Rangoli has also been named in the case. The complainant has also mentioned Ranaut's remarks comparing the situation in Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The petitioner said Ranaut was constantly trying to divide Bollywood. According to him, these tweets are creating disharmony within Bollywood and in the general public.

According to the complainant, the actor allegedly also instigated the killing of Hindu sadhus in Palghar, and referred to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as Babar Sena. As per the orders, the Bandra police has registered a case against the actor and her sister, Rangoli. Following the Bandra court's order, they registered a case under sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) 124 (A) and 34 of the IPC, and IPC 124A (sedition).

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed that the Bandra police registered a case against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli. Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui tweeted, "Order passed by the Learned Magistrate shall be legally dealt with on 'merits' as per procedure of law. Right of speech & expression should not be construed as promoting communal disharmony. Having personally known Kangana, I can firmly say that she is not against any religion."

Ranaut posted on her social media account: "Meanwhile another FIR filed against me. The Pappu Sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing about me. Don't miss me so much, I will be back soon."

