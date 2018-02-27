FIR lodged against 12 Popular Front of India leaders in Jharkhand

A named FIR has been lodged against 12 leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Jharkhand on the charges of illegal and anti-national activities, police said today



Representational Pic

A named FIR has been lodged against 12 leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Jharkhand on the charges of illegal and anti-national activities, police said today. The FIR was also lodged against 60 unidentified cadres of the PFI with the Muffasil police station of Pakur district on February 25.

The FIR followed a police raid on a PFI office in Chandrapada village on February 22. They seized several flags of the organisation, banners, pamphlets, computers and CDs among other things. The Jharkhand government banned the organisation on February 21 for its alleged links with terrorist group Islamic State.

The state government had said that some members of the group had gone to Syria and worked with the IS. Among others, the named FIR has been lodged against Abdul Badud, general secretary of the organisation, Abdul Hanan, district secretary, Pakur unit, Habibur Rahman, member of state unit and Shamim Akhtar, secretary of the state unit, they said.

