Fire at Bengal's fireworks factory leaves 13 injured

national

The fire that started in the morning was now under control, an official at Sonarpur police station said

Representational picture

At least 13 persons were injured on Sunday in a fire at a fireworks factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

There were repeated blasts as stored explosives caught fire. "I heard loud noises and even nearby houses almost shook (due to the blasts)," said an area resident.

The fire that started in the morning was now under control, an official at Sonarpur police station said.

He said the factory owner had been held and was being questioned. "The factory is licensed but we are checking the details," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever