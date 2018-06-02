Fire breaks out at Scindia House

A major fire broke out at Scindia House in Ballard Estate near Fort on Friday evening



Pics/Bipin Kokate

A major fire broke out at Scindia House in Ballard Estate near Fort on Friday evening. According to Fire Brigade officials, it started around 4.30 pm on the third floor of the six-storey building and spread rapidly. Five people were rescued and sent to St George Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fireman was also sent to the hospital for this. The Fire Brigade sent 8 fire engines, 6 water tankers, a breathing van and an ambulance. Scindia House is occupied by Income Tax department and DRT (Debt and Recovery Tribunal) offices.

A Fire official said, "The fire started in the Director General of Income Tax's office on the third floor, and preliminarily a short circuit could be the reason. Since the building is old and had lot of combustible materials like wooden structures and documents, it spread rapidly."

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, "There was intense smoke and heat due to which we faced a problem in fire-fighting. Around 7.30 pm it erupted again and was controlled." At the time of going to press, cooling operations were on.

