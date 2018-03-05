Fire breaks out in Calcutta High Court judge's chamber

he fire broke out at around 9 am at Justice Joymalya Bagchi's chamber on the first floor of the Centenary Building of the high court





A fire broke out at a chamber of a Calcutta High Court judge in the court premises this morning, police said. The fire broke out at around 9 am at Justice Joymalya Bagchi's chamber on the first floor of the Centenary Building of the high court, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. Three fire tenders took almost three hours to douse the flames, he said.



"The reason of the fire at Room No 28 of the Calcutta High Court Centenary Building is not yet known. Forensic experts are looking into it," the officer said. The chamber was locked yesterday as it was a Sunday and the air-conditioning system was also not working. So there was no question of electrical short-circuit, the officer said.



Police personnel from the local Hare Street police station rushed to the spot, he said.