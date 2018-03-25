Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chembur home, eight of family, including two toddlers injured

Eight persons of a family, including two toddlers, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house near Swami Vivekanand school in suburban Chembur on Sunday, police said





Eight persons of a family, including two toddlers, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house near Swami Vivekanand school in suburban Chembur on Sunday, police said. They said the fire, which started at around 1 pm, spread through the slum tenement because of the presence of a type of spirit that is used in manufacturing shoes.

"The house belongs to a shoe-maker. Eight persons from the family have been injured of which the condition of one, identified as Jagdish Jatholiya (45), is critical with almost 70 per cent burns," the official said. He added that the among the injured were three-month-old Tanuja Jatholiya and 15-month-old Chandni.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in half an hour, he said.

