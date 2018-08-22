Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower building at Dadar in Mumbai

national

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were on the spot and they were making efforts to control the blaze

An old woman was rescued as fire broke out in a residential building at Dadar in Mumbai. Pic/ANI

A fire broke out in a posh residential building in Dadar area on Wednesday morning at around 8.32 am. The fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze on 12th floor of the 'Crystal Tower' building, located near Hindmata Cinema. No casualty had been reported so far, an official said.

After receiving a call at 8:32 am, 20 firefighting tenders were rushed to the spot by the fire department. A crane was deployed at the spot to rescue those trapped inside the building. In total, eight people were rescued and later taken to KEM Hospital for treatment. Fire brigade officials have now gone inside the building to make sure no is trapped in the premises.

More details awaited.

#UPDATE: 20 fire tenders rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on 12th floor of the tower. No casualties reported till now. People trapped inside being rescued using cranes.Some people taken to hospital after rescue.Rescue operation on.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VDLuYdDIqE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from agencies