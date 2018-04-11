Fire breaks out in Thane mall

This comes less than a month after a major fire broke out in a packaging company in Dombivli area in Thane.

Thane: A major fire broke out on Wednesday morning at Viviana Mall in Thane. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported.

This comes less than a month after a major fire broke out in a packaging company in Dombivli area in Thane.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, Smoke billows from the godown at Kalachowkie against the backdrop of high-rises even as firemen attempt to douse the flames. According to officials from the disaster management cell, the fire broke out around 11.30 am at the Eastern Metal Work godown that stocked electronic material, printing rolls, paint drums and furniture.

