Fire broke out at private office in Noida

It appears that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit inside the office situated in C-Block at around 1 pm and escalated quickly with smoke billowing from the building, the official said

Noida: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a private office in a building in Noida's commercial hub of Sector 63, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, the official added. It appears that the fire was triggered at around 1 pm by a short circuit inside the office situated in C-Block and escalated quickly with smoke billowing from the building, the official stated.

"Around half a dozen fire tenders immediately responded to the fire, which was brought under control in some time... A detailed probe is being done to ascertain the facts," a police officer said. The damage caused to the property is being assessed, he added.

In another incident, a fire broke out in Ahmedabad in a residential building where one woman died and six people were injured, according to civic officials. A fire brigade official stated that the fire broke out on the fifth floor of an 11-storey building named Ganesh Genesis on Gota-Jagatpur Road. The deceased was identified as Anjana Patel who succumbed to injuries at the civil hospital. The official added that the blaze spread to the sixth floor.

"People residing on the floors above the fifth one got stranded as smoke filled the stairway," he said. Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt told news agency ANI, "People who were stuck in the building have safely been rescued. Around 2 people were seriously injured while 25 others sustained minor burn injuries and have been sent to the hospital for treatment." "The fire likely started from the 5th or 6th floor and spread. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to investigate the source of fire," Bhatt added.

