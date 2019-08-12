Search

Fire guts vessel "Coastal Jaguar"; 28 crew rescued

Published: Aug 12, 2019, 15:27 IST | mid-day online desk

A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew

Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. Pic courtesy/ANI

Visakhapatnam: On Monday, fire engulfed an offshore support vessel 'Coastal Jaguar' off the coast in Visakhapatnam, forcing the crew to jump into the sea and abandon it to save themselves. A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued however the search is on for one missing crew. According to a defence release, at 11.30 am there was reportedly a loud explosion on board the vessel and thick smoke emanated from it.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and a Coast Guard ship 'Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew. Further details awaited.

