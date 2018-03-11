Fire in Kolkata plastic factory, none injured

A fire gutted a plastic factory in Kolkata's Dhapa area on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured, a fire official said





A fire gutted a plastic factory in Kolkata's Dhapa area on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured, a fire official said.

"The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in Eastern Metropolitan Bypass area. It spread quickly at the factory as a lot of inflammable material was stored there, the official said.

Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control in one-and-a-half hours. No one was injured since it was a weekend, he said.

The cause of the fire or the financial loss could not be known immediately.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever