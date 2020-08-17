Fire rages on for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

After the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a former army officer, Captain Shweta Misra, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the letter she had received in 1994 when the IAF wasn't inducting women.

The letter read, "The proposal to induct women in 04 SSC (ATC/FC) Course has not been approved." Misra said she had been waiting "for a letter of joining instructions after clearing SSB and making in merit" when she got this response.

While Sharan Sharma's film has been earning praise from critics and cinephiles alike, it drew the ire of the IAF for showcasing male officers bullying Saxena. On Wednesday, it was revealed that IAF had written a letter to Dharma Productions, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising objections to it, and said certain scenes and dialogues portray the IAF in "negative light".

Kangana Ranaut and host of others celebs attacked the film. A hashtag claiming Karan Johar has insulted the Indian Air Force was trending on Twitter on Thursday. Netizens also trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in the film, which is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

