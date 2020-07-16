Mumbai: Fired during lockdown, bar manager from Nalasopara kills himself

A bar manager from Nalasopara East lost his job amid to the COVID-19-caused lockdown and tumbled into a financial crisis, because of his which he committed suicide by hanging himself with his lungi inside his bathroom on Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as Ravi Jayaram Shetty, 36, a resident of Oswal Nagri in Nalasopara East.

The incident took place around 9 am. Shetty had gone for a bath and when he did not come out for a long time, his wife went to check on him.

When she received no response, she alerted their neighbours, friends and relatives and Tulinj police soon reached the spot. Shetty was found hanging from a hook on the bathroom ceiling with his lungi.

Shetty is survived by his wife and mother.

Enquiries with Shetty's wife and elderly mother revealed that he had been having a financial crisis and was depressed because of it.

He used to work as the manager of a bar in Andheri. After losing his job, he had no other means of earning and eventually became depressed. Tulinj police said that this is likely to have caused him to commit suicide.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for a COVID-19 test to the civic hospital, after which it will be sent for a post-mortem," said an officer from Tulinj police.

