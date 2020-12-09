First day, first shot! Alia Bhatt begins filming SS Rajamouli's RRR

Alia Bhatt continues to time-travel through her films — after exploring the 1960s with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has gone further back in time to the 1920s. The actor began shooting for SS Rajamouli's ambitious period drama, RRR, in Hyderabad on Monday. After an unforeseen break due to the pandemic, the filmmaker had returned to Ramoji Film City in October with his leading men NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, determined to give shape to his multi-lingual magnum opus. In the two months, the director has shot a chunk of the movie, including a major action sequence.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's RRR: Ram Charan, Jr.NTR shoots bike-riding sequence in Mahabaleshwar



NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the period drama

"Alia, who makes her Telugu debut with the film, was expected to join the unit on November 2. However, her dates had to be shuffled, and she started shooting this week. Though a week-long schedule is on the cards, it could well extend to 10 days. On the first day, she filmed an emotional sequence with Ram Charan and Rama Rao Jr. Alia will have two more schedules next year before Rajamouli sir calls it a wrap," reveals a source.

Also Read: It's confirmed! Shriya Saran joins SS Rajamouli's RRR; after Drishyam, once again to play Ajay Devgn's wife



SS Rajamouli

Mounted on a lavish budget, RRR is set in the early 20th century and traces the lives of two revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Rama Rao Jr. As Sita, Bhatt plays the love interest of Raju and serves as the ideological compass, as the two heroes fight against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The source adds, "Though largely fictionalised, the story — written by KV Vijayendra Prasad — draws instances from the two heroes' continued fight against the establishment to assert the rights of the tribal community in Telangana region. However, the film steers clear of many crucial real-life events, including the Rampa Rebellion, which led to Raju's death."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: Was never too confident to be part of Bhansali, Rajamouli's films

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news