SS Rajamouli's RRR: Ram Charan, Jr.NTR shoots bike-riding sequence in Mahabaleshwar

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli quietly wrapped up a schedule of his next, RRR. The unit shot in Mahabaleshwar for the historical drama with lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A bike-riding sequence was filmed at the hill station.

Set in the early 20th century, the film tells the tale of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Rao Jr, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Bhatt plays the love interest of the revolutionary, Raju.

Shooting for the film had got stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project. Shooting for the film began after the govermnent relaxed lockdown restrictions. A source speaking exclusively to mid-day said, "Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. The sequence sees the character of Bheem — who had coined the slogan 'Jal, jangal, zameen', thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources — having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia's character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic."

Previously, the makers had released the first look of Ram Charan from the movie and it had set the internet ablaze. Director SS Rajamouli has left no stone unturned to ensure a great experience for fans across the world.

The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages. RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Also Read: It's Confirmed! Shriya Saran Joins SS Rajamouli's RRR; After Drishyam, Once Again To Play Ajay Devgn's Wife

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news