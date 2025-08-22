Among the standout performers was Esha Waghmode (CCTC), who claimed four medals — two golds in the Women’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation and Women’s Platform Synchronisation events, along with two bronzes in the Women’s 3M Springboard and Platform Diving events

Athletes from the Solapur Division of Central Railway made a mark at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025 in Ahmedabad, winning a total of eight medals and bringing glory to Indian Railways.

The divers secured two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals across multiple categories, showcasing exceptional talent and consistency.

Among the standout performers was Esha Waghmode (CCTC), who claimed four medals — two golds in the Women’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation and Women’s Platform Synchronisation events, along with two bronzes in the Women’s 3M Springboard and Platform Diving events. Her medal haul has been hailed as a remarkable example of women’s empowerment in Indian Railways.

In the men’s category, Om Awasthi (CCTC) bagged a silver in the Men’s Platform Diving and a bronze in Men’s Platform Synchronisation Diving. Aditya Giram (TTI) added to the tally with a silver in the Men’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation Diving and a bronze in the Men’s Platform Synchronisation Diving.

The success was further attributed to the guidance of Harish Annaldas, Senior Technician at Solapur and former international diver, who served as the Chief Coach of the Indian Railways Diving Team. His mentorship has been credited as a driving force behind the medal-winning performances.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, congratulated the athletes and their coach, commending their perseverance, discipline and excellence. “Their achievements have not only brought honour to Indian Railways but will also inspire young athletes to pursue sports with determination,” the DRM said.

Indian Railways has long been recognised for its support to sportspersons, offering professional coaching, world-class infrastructure and flexible working arrangements. The strong performance of Solapur Division divers, officials noted, reinforces Railways’ role as a key contributor to India’s sporting achievements.