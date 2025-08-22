Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railways Solapur division divers win 8 medals at National Aquatic Championship

Central Railway’s Solapur division divers win 8 medals at National Aquatic Championship

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Among the standout performers was Esha Waghmode (CCTC), who claimed four medals — two golds in the Women’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation and Women’s Platform Synchronisation events, along with two bronzes in the Women’s 3M Springboard and Platform Diving events

Central Railway’s Solapur division divers win 8 medals at National Aquatic Championship

Pic/Central Railway

Listen to this article
Central Railway’s Solapur division divers win 8 medals at National Aquatic Championship
x
00:00

Athletes from the Solapur Division of Central Railway made a mark at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025 in Ahmedabad, winning a total of eight medals and bringing glory to Indian Railways.

Athletes from the Solapur Division of Central Railway made a mark at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025 in Ahmedabad, winning a total of eight medals and bringing glory to Indian Railways.

The divers secured two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals across multiple categories, showcasing exceptional talent and consistency.



Among the standout performers was Esha Waghmode (CCTC), who claimed four medals — two golds in the Women’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation and Women’s Platform Synchronisation events, along with two bronzes in the Women’s 3M Springboard and Platform Diving events. Her medal haul has been hailed as a remarkable example of women’s empowerment in Indian Railways.


In the men’s category, Om Awasthi (CCTC) bagged a silver in the Men’s Platform Diving and a bronze in Men’s Platform Synchronisation Diving. Aditya Giram (TTI) added to the tally with a silver in the Men’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation Diving and a bronze in the Men’s Platform Synchronisation Diving.

The success was further attributed to the guidance of Harish Annaldas, Senior Technician at Solapur and former international diver, who served as the Chief Coach of the Indian Railways Diving Team. His mentorship has been credited as a driving force behind the medal-winning performances.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, congratulated the athletes and their coach, commending their perseverance, discipline and excellence. “Their achievements have not only brought honour to Indian Railways but will also inspire young athletes to pursue sports with determination,” the DRM said.

Indian Railways has long been recognised for its support to sportspersons, offering professional coaching, world-class infrastructure and flexible working arrangements. The strong performance of Solapur Division divers, officials noted, reinforces Railways’ role as a key contributor to India’s sporting achievements.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

solapur maharashtra central railway indian railways mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK