Maharashtra Forest Department confiscates protected birds from Uttan residence

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra Forest Department rescued two bulbuls and a parakeet from illegal captivity at a residence in Uttan. The raid, assisted by SARRP India NGO activists, highlighted that keeping native species as pets violates the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and can attract fines or imprisonment.

Maharashtra Forest Department confiscates protected birds from Uttan residence

Recovered bulbuls and a parakeet in Uttan.

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Forest Department confiscates protected birds from Uttan residence
The Maharashtra Forest Department on Wednesday rescued three protected birds — two bulbuls and one parakeet — from the residence of Sheraton D’Mello in Uttan, following a swift operation based on a tip-off.

The raid was carried out with assistance from environmental activists Asif Patrawala and Omkar Deherkar of SARRP India NGO. The birds, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were discovered caged in the residence’s front yard.



Forest officials reiterated that keeping native species such as bulbuls and parakeets as pets is strictly prohibited. “These birds belong in their natural habitats, not in cages. Captivity not only causes stress to the birds but also disturbs the ecological balance,” a forest officer said.


Under the Wildlife Protection Act, violators found possessing or trading protected species face up to three years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25,000. In severe cases, stricter penalties may apply depending on the species involved.

Environmentalists noted that capturing wild birds can disrupt breeding cycles, deplete wild populations, and undermine critical ecological roles such as pollination and seed dispersal. “People often don’t realise that keeping a bird as a pet has a ripple effect on the environment,” an ecologist explained.

The rescued birds are currently undergoing veterinary checks and are expected to be rehabilitated before being released into the wild. The Forest Department has urged citizens to refrain from keeping wild species as pets and to promptly report instances of illegal captivity.

