The Salman Khan -hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar. While fans eagerly await the confirmed list of contestants, several speculative names are already doing the rounds on social media. The latest buzz suggests that WWE legend The Undertaker may enter the controversial reality show, leaving wrestling fans in India shocked.

The Undertaker on Bigg Boss?

According to reports circulating in WWE league servers on Discord, The Undertaker is being considered as a wildcard entrant later in the season, possibly around November. If true, this would mark one of the biggest collaborations of 2025.

Who is The Undertaker?

One of WWE’s most iconic superstars, The Undertaker — born Mark Calaway — is a pop culture legend who dominated the wrestling ring for three decades. He made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1990 and went on to win nearly every major championship, competing in some of the most memorable matches in history. Known as “The Phenom”, he retired from WWE in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of over 30 years.

Mike Tyson in Bigg Boss 19?

In addition to The Undertaker buzz, reports from TOI TV suggest that heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is also in talks to appear on the show. A source revealed that discussions are at an advanced stage and negotiations over his fee are ongoing. If finalized, Tyson could enter the Bigg Boss house in October as a guest for about a week to 10 days. “We haven’t had an international contestant in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during earlier seasons,” the source added.

About Bigg Boss 19

This season’s theme, revealed by Salman Khan, is “Democrazy: Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, where housemates will have the authority to make major and minor decisions, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment with unfiltered consequences. The show will run for five months — with Salman hosting for the first three months before returning for the grand finale. The remaining two months will see multiple guest hosts, with names like Karan Johar and Farah Khan reportedly in contention.

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24 at 9 PM, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar with a 24-hour unfiltered feed.