Tyson, who has not fought since June 11, 2005, when he faced Kevin McBride, will be stepping back into the ring at the age of 58

US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other during a press conference ahead of their heavyweight bout (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Full fight card for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Neeraj Goyat, Katie Taylor, and more on the lineup x 00:00

Boxing icon Mike Tyson will return to the ring after a 19-year hiatus, facing the popular YouTuber Jake Paul in a highly anticipated showdown at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, November 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyson, who has not fought since June 11, 2005, when he faced Kevin McBride, will be stepping back into the ring at the age of 58. That previous bout ended in a sixth-round retirement, despite Tyson holding a lead on two of the judges' scorecards, marking the end of his storied career at the time.

The lead-up to this clash has been filled with drama, including a tense pre-fight face-off in which Tyson slapped Paul, leaving the 26-year-old YouTuber visibly shaken. The incident required intervention from security to prevent the confrontation from escalating further. Tyson, known for his ferocious power (50 wins, 6 losses, 44 knockouts), will look to prove that he can still command the spotlight in the ring, even at 58 years old.

Meanwhile, Paul, who has made a name for himself by fighting former UFC fighters, has a professional record of 10-1 with 7 knockouts, although his unbeaten streak was snapped earlier this year when he lost to British boxer Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Tyson won’t talk before big fight

Tyson vs. Paul is the headline bout of a major fight card that also features other exciting matchups. In the women’s boxing scene, Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed women’s junior welterweight championship against the hard-hitting Amanda Serrano in a 10-round battle.

Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Goyat will take on Brazilian YouTuber Whindersson Nunes in a middleweight clash, and Mario Barrios will square off against Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight title.

Full fight card

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (8 rounds, heavyweight title)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (10 rounds for Taylor’s undisputed women’s junior welterweight championship)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (6 rounds, middleweight)

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title)

The event is expected to capture worldwide attention, with fans eager to witness Tyson’s return to action and Jake Paul’s continued quest to prove himself in the professional boxing world. However, those hoping to watch the event on television will be disappointed as there will be no live broadcast of the Tyson vs. Paul fight on traditional TV channels. Instead, the fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, giving subscribers access to this high-profile showdown and its undercard matches.

Also Read: MMA star Conor McGregor says sexual assault claim is 'full blown lie among many lies'

Fight schedule

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: The main event is expected to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 16.

Undercards: The undercard fights will start earlier, at 6:30 AM IST.

Venue

Location: The event will take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, which will undoubtedly add to the grandeur of the occasion.