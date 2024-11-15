In the press conference held before the match, Mike Tyson did;t not say much when someone asked him twice what he would do if he lost. "I am not going to lose", Mike Tyson said, his voice rising the second time it was asked. "Did you hear what I said?" Jake Paul is a minus-200 betting favourite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul (Pic: X)

Listen to this article "He must die!", says Jake Paul after Mike Tyson slaps him during the weigh in, WATCH VIDEO x 00:00

America's legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently seen slapping YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during the weigh-in before the much-anticipated match. Taking to X:

MIKE TYSON JUST HIT JAKE PAUL DURING THEIR WEIGH IN 😱🤯l



THIS FIGHT IS GONNA BE WILD....! pic.twitter.com/W4m39EUdgO — Kabilnath (@itz_kabil) November 15, 2024

After getting hit in the face by Tyson, Jake was seen laughing and shouting at the crowd present there. Later, in a video which surfaced on social media platforms, Jake Paul was seen saying "It's personal now. He must die!." Taking to X:

Jake Paul angry at Mike Tyson After Taking a Slap:



“I’M F***ING HIM UP. HE HITS LIKE A B*TCH! IT’S PERSONAL NOW. HE MUST Di€!” 😳📷 😳 pic.twitter.com/upzSdkXchZ — A List Headline (@ALHeadline) November 15, 2024

The issue of Tyson's health didn't come up in a small concert venue about 20 miles from AT&T Stadium. A bout originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed to Friday night after Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer when he fell ill on a flight.

Earlier, in a documentary filmed to promote the fight, Mike Tyson revealed that he lost 26 pounds in the process of recovering, but Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder with Paul of Most Valuable Promotions, said Tyson had been cleared medically for weeks.

Bidarian also said Tyson was going through the same regular medical checkups as any sanctioned pro-fight in Texas.

In the press conference held before the match, Mike Tyson did;t not say much when someone asked him twice what he would do if he lost. "I am not going to lose", Mike Tyson said, his voice rising the second time it was asked. "Did you hear what I said?"

Not many states were ready to permit the bout, but Texas agreed to a fight consisting of eight rounds instead of 10 or 12. Also, the rounds should be of two minutes instead of three and the gloves should be heavier to lower the power of punches.

The fight will be the first combat sports event which will be streamed on Netflix and will be available at no additional cost to more than 280 million Netflix subscribers globally.

Jake Paul is a minus-200 betting favourite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be about half the amount of any bet.