First look! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter looks too cute

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently shared the first look of her daughter, True alongwith her basketball star father, Tristan Thompson in a social media video post which she titled: "Happy one month True."

Khloe's followers were quick to ask if the baby looked like her or Tristan, though most felt she looked like the father. One said, "She's her daddy's twin. Absolutely beautiful. Congratulations on your blessing from above. Enjoy each other."



Tristan Thompson and (inset) daughter True

Another wrote, "Literally Tristan Twin #babyfever." To this, Khloe replied, "Tristan and True are twins LOL it's crazy."

