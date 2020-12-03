First Look! CSMT recreated for Coolie No 1 song Bhabhi

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the first look of the song

Days after the trailer of Coolie No 1 dropped online, mid-day brings an exclusive look of the track, Bhabhi. Sources say that the David Dhawan-led unit recreated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a Mumbai studio where Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan shot for the song. "Badshah came to my house to make us listen to the track. We immediately knew it's a perfect fit for the David Dhawan school of films," says Varun. The Amazon Prime Video offering is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name.

