Tashkent Files: Vivek Agnihotri shares the first look of his characters

His last few outings have been on reality shows like DID Li'l Masters and The Drama Company

Mithun Chakraborty

Vivek Agnihotri unveiled the first look of Mithun Chakraborty in his upcoming film, The Tashkent Files, which is based on the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The director shared the look on his Instagram and captioned: "Presenting 3 times national award winner Mithun Chakraborty as #ShyamSundarTripathi, a political guru whose only mantra is to win. Trailer out on 25.03.19 [sic]

The veteran actor plays a political guru 'whose only mantra is victory' in the drama thriller. It's been a while since we saw Mithunda on the big screen. His last few outings have been on reality shows like DID Li'l Masters and The Drama Company.

The film, which raises questions about former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's mysterious death, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 12, a day after the seven-phased general elections commence.

