First Nepal-bound container train under ECTS flagged off

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs introduced the trans-shipment procedure using the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), a new procedure facilitating the transport of Nepal bound transit containers from Kolkata/Haldia port

Kolkata: The first train carrying Nepal-bound transit containers under the new simplified trans-shipment procedure was on Friday jointly flagged off from here by Kolkata Port Trust Chairman Vinit Kumar, Commissioner of Customs, Kolkata and CG Nepal.

On Friday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs introduced the trans-shipment procedure using the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), a new procedure facilitating the transport of Nepal bound transit containers from Kolkata/Haldia port.

This modality has been introduced on a pilot basis on rail route from Kolkata/Haldia to Birgunj via Raxual LCS and Biratnagar via Bathnaha Railway Station and Jogbani LCS, said a statement by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. A similar facility for Nepal-bound transit cargo had been previously introduced on a pilot basis from Vishakhapatnam port in August last year.

"This is a significant step towards automating Customs transit facilitation between two countries and renews the commitment of Indian government to improve the transit facilities for Nepalese trade. Under this new modality, the need for Nepalese traders to seek permission and file transit declaration is done away with," the statement added.

The ECTS offers the facility of sealing the containers using high-security electronic seals, having tracking functionality embedded in them, it said. The Nepalese traders would immensely benefit out of the new modality as it would ensure safe and secure transit, simplified border formalities reduction in transit time and transaction cost and improved shipment visibility.

